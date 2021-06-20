Kay Ann Connor

November 10, 1940-June 17, 2021

WATERLOO-Kay Ann Connor, 80, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 17 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 10, 1940 on the family farm in Chickasaw County, daughter of William and Martha Younker Mahoney. She married Alan G. Connor Jan. 12, 1963 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Nashua.

Kay graduated from Nashua High School and worked at Salisbury Laboratories, Charles City. After raising her family, she worked at Sears in shipping and receiving, for twenty years.

Kay "Cookie" was loved by everyone who knew her. Her genuine warmth and friendly personality were her trademark and she always had a big hug ready to give. Kay also had an amazing sense of humor. She was funny and witty without even trying. Kay was a great wife and mom who devoted her life to her family. Her grandkids were the love of her life and she cherished every one of them. Thank you to Cedar Valley Hospice, especially Kayla, Michelle and Mandy for taking good care of mom this past year. She loved you all.

Survived by: her husband; her daughter, Kathy (Chris) Davis of Waterloo; her son, Tim of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Rex (Sienna) Connor, Jack Davis, Regan Davis, Tommy Connor, Patrick Connor and Hannah Connor; one great-grandchild, Penelope, and one on the way; her brother, Bill (Janice) Mahoney of Mason City; and her sister, Jane Eckenrod of Nashua.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sons, Douglas Connor and Patrick Connor in infancy; her brother-in-law, Jack Eckenrod.

Private Family Services will be held at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Nashua.

Memorials: to the family.

