Kay Hemming

October 10, 1936-January 3, 2022

Kay Hemming passed away on Monday, January 3rd, 2022, in Burnsville, MN surrounded by family and friends.

Born Maren Kay Hagen on October 10, 1936, to Bernie and Mackie Hagen in Rolette, North Dakota, Kay married Raymond John Hemming August 8, 1954 in Rolla, ND. Kay and Ray moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa and raised three children: Sherre Rae, Timothy Jay and Michael Todd, blessed later with nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Kay and Ray loved vacationing in Waterville, Minnesota where many family memories were made. Lake Tetonka was the "happy place" for several in her family, including Kay. Kay and Ray also lived at Snow to Sun in Weslaco, Texas. Years after Ray passed, Kay met and married Herschel Dale Pratt on June 10, 2000. Herschel remains a loved family member, living in Prior Lake, MN.

Kay loved her family and friends and was happiest surrounded with their laughter and storytelling. We will all miss Kay terribly, but she has become such an important part of her family and friends that she will be with them wherever they go.

Kay chose not to have a funeral but will be put to rest next to Ray at the cemetery in Rolla, North Dakota.