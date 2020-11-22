Keith L. Young

January 4, 1930-November 20, 2020

WATERLOO-Keith L. Young, 90, of Waterloo, Iowa was born on January 4, 1930 in Bassett, Iowa and died Friday November 20, 2020 surrounded by family at home after a short battle with cancer. He was the youngest of 6 children born to Clifford and Ora (Gerry) Young in Bassett, Iowa. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Rose, on November 6, 1948 at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Waterloo.

Keith graduated from East Waterloo High School in May of 1948. Over the years he worked at Rath Packing, Lundy Meat Packing (Clinton NC), John Deere, Haworth Furniture (Holland MI) and Case IH (Racine WI) in maintenance management. He also owned and operated the Young Cresthaven Shell full service gas station in Waterloo. After retiring from maintenance management, he shared his skills and knowledge of the profession as a consultant and taught classes at Hawkeye Community College.

He was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. He was a scout leader and Brigade leader when his boys were younger. In his retirement years, Keith enjoyed boating, fishing, playing cards - his favorite being pinochle - and helping others.

He is survived by two sons Don (Melinda) of Cedar Falls, Robert (Christine) of Lino Lakes MN; a daughter, Diane (Brian) Hunnicutt of Green Bay, WI and daughter-in-law Teri of Cedar Falls; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; all of his siblings (Gerry, Betty, Kenneth, Lester and Russell); sons Keith A. and Kenneth J. Young and grandson Christopher Hunnicutt.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family service on Tuesday, November 24th.

A special thank you goes out to the Cedar Valley Hospice Nurses Madisen and Missy who took excellent care of him in these last days and also to his neighbors Stacy, Rick, Jan, John and Sharon for stepping in to keep dad company and for listening to all of his jokes and stories when we (kids) were not around.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family or Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is handling the arrangements.