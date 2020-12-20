Menu
Keith Wayne Wise
FUNERAL HOME
Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin
41 Locust
Bucklin, MO

Keith Wayne Wise

August 29, 1930-December 12, 2020

Keith Wayne Wise, age 90, died Saturday, December 12, from Covid at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Keith was born on August 29, 1930 in Waterloo, Iowa, son of Herbert and Nellie (Trego) Wise.

Keith met his wife, Doris West, while they were attending North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They were married August 13, 1954. He worked at Waterloo Industries for 30 years before retiring in 1993. They lived in Iowa for 56 years before relocating to Springfield in 2010.

Survived by: His daughter, Janice Raylene (Mark) Simons of Nixa, MO; sons Bill (Rhonda) Wise of Doniphan, Mo., and Tim (Mary) Wise of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Christy (Jason) Mars of Nixa, Nathan (Brittany) Simons of Johnston, IA, Lindsay Wise of Iowa City, Joshua (Melanie) Wise of Paragould, Ark., and Brandon Wise of Cedar Falls; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Doris who passed away in January of this year; his parents, and his sister.

A Celebration of life was held Saturday December 19, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin, MO, Burial with Military Honors was at the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin.

Condolences may be sent to www.delaneyfuneralhome.com.

Keith will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandad who loved his family dearly.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin
41 Locust, Bucklin, MO
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Delaney Funeral Home - Bucklin
41 Locust, Bucklin, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We love you guys remember us Marge and Rex Kohli
DALE KOHLI REX
December 25, 2020
Checking in on the Waterloo obits and saw the name Wise and thought of the old Waterloo Industries crew that Dean and I knew at BJ's. Dean, Swarty and you were on one of the pool teams back then. I clicked on and sure enough, you were mentioned as a son. I'm sorry for your loss and hope you are doing well these days. Take care.
Jan (Dean) Dickson
December 23, 2020
Janice;Bill and Tim I want to offer my condolences on the recent passing of your dad. I didn't realize that your mom had passed away in January. Symphisies for the both of them. Prayers and blessings. Jane Wilson.
Jane(Rechenberger) Wilson
December 20, 2020
