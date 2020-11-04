Ken Foreman

March 14, 1941-October 30, 2020

Ken Foreman, 79, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 30 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1941, in St. Lucas, son of John F. and Catherine M. Huber Foreman. He graduated from St. Luke Catholic School in 1959. He served in the US Air Force during Vietnam. He married Paulette Tupy Sept. 28, 1963; they divorced. He then started a relationship with Holly Wingert and they were together for over 30 years. He was an electrician for Collins Radio (now Collins Aerospace) for some years, then worked for John Deere for 27 years retiring in 2006. He was a member of Grace Reformed Church, Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49, and UAW Local #838. He loved live music and dancing. He played basketball in high school. He was a very helpful and loving man, in his youth he worked very hard on the farm. Survived by: significant other, Holly Wingert; two daughters, Cindy (Bruce) Flynn and Shelly Moyer; three grandsons, Elijah, Noah, and Isaiah; three granddaughters, Jessica, Jami and Amanda; 13 siblings, Germaine Denner, Joe Foreman, Dorothy Gargaro, Kathy (Roger) Bulgren, Arlene (Dale) Dougherty, John V. (Betty) Foreman, Jim (Carmen) Foreman, Mary Lee (Craig) Allen, Marilyn (Loren) Manderfield, Shirley (Rick) Robinson, Carol (Karl) McVea, Betty Foreman, and Duane Foreman; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by: parents; and two sons, Steven and Brian Foreman. There will be a private family service. Military rites by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and Cedar Falls Amvets Post #49. Memorials: Grace Reformed Church or Newell Post Senior Service; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.