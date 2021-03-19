Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kendy Sue Reiss
FUNERAL HOME
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA

Kendy Sue Reiss

MANCHESTER-Kendy Sue Reiss, 60, of Manchester, Iowa, went home to heaven on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on April 20, 1960, in Manchester.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Manchester Gospel Hall in Manchester with Robert Orr and Al Christopherson officiating.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Manchester Gospel Hall.

Interment: Coffins Grove Cemetery- Manchester, Iowa.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Manchester Gospel Hall
1308 North Third Street, Manchester, IA
Mar
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Manchester Gospel Hall
1308 North Third Street, Manchester, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Leonard Muller Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tim and Kim Carey
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results