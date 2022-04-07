Menu
Kenneth Ackerman
Kenneth Ackerman

ACKLEY-Kenneth Ackerman, of Ackley, passed away April 5th. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Washington Reformed Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

Kenneth was born December 16, 1935 to Dick and Caroline (Kreimeyer) Ackerman.

On November 16, 1960, Kenneth married Gertrude Ulfers in the Washington Reformed Church.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Gertrude of Ackley, son Dawson (Gwen) Ackerman of Stout, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert, sisters Dorothy and Darlene and a half-brother Bert Garrells.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sietsema Funeral Home
501 10th Ave, Ackley, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sietsema Funeral Home
