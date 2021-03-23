Menu
Kenneth Lloyd "Kenny" Dahlman

APLINGTON-Kenneth "Kenny" Lloyd Dahlman 83 of Aplington, IA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday March 20, 2021 from 5 years of Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born on the family farm by Beemer, Nebraska. Kenny at only 8 years old was one of the few who recovered from the infamous Polio epidemic of the 1940s which paralyzed or killed over half a million people every year. He graduated from Pender High School in 1955 in Pender Nebraska. Kenny enjoyed all sports especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and New York Yankees. Some of his work history included owning the Corner Store in Pender, NE, he worked at various packing plants, but his passion was the food industry and working with the public. He and his wife Diane worked, managed, and owned numerous restaurants including The Dairy Sweet, and Stinky's in Aplington and T&L's Pizza in Parkersburg all in Iowa.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Diane Merryweather of Aplington, IA; children, Steve (Laurie) Dahlman, Montrose, CO, Brian (Patricia) Dahlman, Woodstock, GA, Todd (Linda) Merryweather, Parkersburg, IA, Traci (Travis) Schipper, Urbandale, IA, Tiffany (Joel) Stahl, Aplington, IA; grandchildren, Bryce (Ariel) Dahlman, Alyssa (Nick) Swenson, Kayla & Kelli Dahlman, Emmy, Colby & Caleb Merryweather, Abigail & Alayna Schipper, Kerah & Kaylee Stahl; great grandchildren, Rylin and Kyla Fairchild, and Haisley Merryweather; brother, Vern (Gayle) Dahlman, Pender, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Otto & Emma (Bettenhausen) Dahlman; sister, Marian Hofeldt, Bancroft, NE; and brother-in-law, Roy Hofeldt, Bancroft, NE.

Condolences can be sent to his wife Diane. Due to COVID, no services will be held.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 23, 2021.
Remember our Dairy Sweet years with fond memories. RIP Kenny, God bless you and your family Diane.
Diane Underhill
March 23, 2021
Remembering our Dairy Sweet days with good memories, May Kenny RIP.
Diane Underhill
March 23, 2021
Diane, I'm so sorry to hear this. Take good care of yourself & let that beautiful family take care of you too.
Donna Franzen
March 23, 2021
Carl and I send our sincere sympathy to you, Diane, and to your family, for your great loss. Thinking of you, Love Mary and Carl
Mary Kammerer
March 23, 2021
