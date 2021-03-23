Kenneth "Kenny" Lloyd Dahlman

APLINGTON-Kenneth "Kenny" Lloyd Dahlman 83 of Aplington, IA passed away peacefully at home on Saturday March 20, 2021 from 5 years of Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born on the family farm by Beemer, Nebraska. Kenny at only 8 years old was one of the few who recovered from the infamous Polio epidemic of the 1940s which paralyzed or killed over half a million people every year. He graduated from Pender High School in 1955 in Pender Nebraska. Kenny enjoyed all sports especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers and New York Yankees. Some of his work history included owning the Corner Store in Pender, NE, he worked at various packing plants, but his passion was the food industry and working with the public. He and his wife Diane worked, managed, and owned numerous restaurants including The Dairy Sweet, and Stinky's in Aplington and T&L's Pizza in Parkersburg all in Iowa.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Diane Merryweather of Aplington, IA; children, Steve (Laurie) Dahlman, Montrose, CO, Brian (Patricia) Dahlman, Woodstock, GA, Todd (Linda) Merryweather, Parkersburg, IA, Traci (Travis) Schipper, Urbandale, IA, Tiffany (Joel) Stahl, Aplington, IA; grandchildren, Bryce (Ariel) Dahlman, Alyssa (Nick) Swenson, Kayla & Kelli Dahlman, Emmy, Colby & Caleb Merryweather, Abigail & Alayna Schipper, Kerah & Kaylee Stahl; great grandchildren, Rylin and Kyla Fairchild, and Haisley Merryweather; brother, Vern (Gayle) Dahlman, Pender, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Otto & Emma (Bettenhausen) Dahlman; sister, Marian Hofeldt, Bancroft, NE; and brother-in-law, Roy Hofeldt, Bancroft, NE.

Condolences can be sent to his wife Diane. Due to COVID, no services will be held.