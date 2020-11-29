Kenneth G. Johnson

July 26, 1936-November 24, 2020

Kenneth "Kenny" Glenn Johnson, age 84, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of George H. and Johannah (Johnson) Johnson on July 26, 1936, rural Parkesburg, Iowa. He received his education and graduated from the Aplington High School in 1954 and continued his education at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA for a short time. Kenny worked with his uncle at the Butler County Court House, Heine Implement, and Steege Ford in Parkersburg. He served in the United States Army from 1958 – 1960 in Texas and Germany and was honorably discharged. He returned home and lived in Parkersburg with his mother.

On December 10, 1963, Kenny was united in marriage with Janet Elaine DeGroot at Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. The couple made their home on a farm south of Parkersburg where they raised cattle, hogs, sheep and ponies. He also drove DX tank wagon until 1983, worked 10 years at Parkersburg Lumber and continued farming.

Kenny was an active and faithful member of Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg, where he served on the Church council, on the church building committee and as a youth group leader. He was a member of Aplington AMVETS and Parkersburg Lions Club. Kenny served on the Parkersburg School Board for 13 years and he was president for 12 years, and he helped facilitate the merger with Aplington School. He was on the building committee for the Civic Center, and was a member of the Parkersburg Chamber of Commerce where he served as president.

Kenny enjoyed woodworking, including making numerous bean bag boards, arbors, bird houses and so much more. He loved turning scrap wood into something new. He was an avid Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan, and a forever AP Falcons fan. Kenny enjoyed being a little league coach and also umpired for baseball and softball. He was a 4-H Leader and active with FFA.

Kenny was fun loving, always a jokester, jack of all trades and loved to visit with everyone. He very much enjoyed hosting all kinds of special family and friend's events. Some of his favorite family vacations were spent at the Grundy County Fair and Iowa State Fair. He loved his family and especially enjoyed attending all of his children's and grandchildren's sporting events and activities.

Kenny passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Parker Place Memory Care in Parkersburg, of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Walter (Caroline) Johnson and DeWayne (Darlene) Johnson; a son-in-law, Louie Cox; and a great granddaughter, Kendal Cox.

Kenny is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 57 years, Jan Johnson; three children, Scott (Stacy) Johnson of Hartford, IA, Sandy Cox of Parkersburg, and Sara Johnson of Dyer, IN; eight grandchildren, Brady McFarland, Annika Johnson, Channing Johnson, Derek Johnson, Shannon Cox, Megan (Erik) Kalkwarf, Dakota Cox and Dexter Cox; and five great grandchildren, Braedyn, Jaxon, Adaliyah, Braxton and Isabella.

Family Graveside Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to AP Dollars for Scholars or Grundy County Fair Board.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

