SUMNER-Kenneth Herman Kasemeier, 80, of Sumner, passed away, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at home of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Parris officiating. Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede the funeral service on Saturday at the church starting at 9:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.