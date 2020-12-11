Menu
Kenneth H. Kasemeier
FUNERAL HOME
Becker-Milnes Funeral Services
111 W. 5th Street
Sumner, IA

Kenneth H. Kasemeier

SUMNER-Kenneth Herman Kasemeier, 80, of Sumner, passed away, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at home of natural causes.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Parris officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede the funeral service on Saturday at the church starting at 9:00 AM. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker- Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
IA
Dec
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy and prayers to Ken´s loved ones. He served on the Bremer County Veterans Affairs Commission while I was Administator.
Nancy Edwards
December 11, 2020
Sharon, my deepest sympathy to you and your family. LaVerne
LaVerne Buhr
December 11, 2020
