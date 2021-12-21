Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Luhring
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St
Parkersburg, IA

Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Luhring

PARKERSBURG-Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Luhring, age 80, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home in rural Parkersburg, of leukemia.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, 23, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in rural Holland, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St, Parkersburg, IA
Dec
23
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Pleasant Valley Reformed Church
Holland, IA
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Pleasant Valley Reformed Church
Holland, IA
Dec
23
Burial
Oak Hill Cemetery
Parkersburg, IA
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
You have our sympathy. He is in a happy place now!
Norm & Diane Meester
December 23, 2021
Rosie and family, So sorry about Kenny's passing, but we know he is free from pain and with his Heavenly Father. It is very tough losing a husband and at a difficult time of the year. My sympathy and prayers. Marcia Andersen
Marcia Andersen
December 22, 2021
