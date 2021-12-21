Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Luhring

PARKERSBURG-Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Luhring, age 80, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at his home in rural Parkersburg, of leukemia.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, 23, 2021, at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in rural Holland, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com