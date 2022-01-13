Menu
Kenneth R. Perkins
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Kenneth R. Perkins

March 13, 1949-January 9, 2022

WATERLOO-Kenneth R. Perkins, 72, of Waterloo, died Jan. 9 at MercyOne surrounded by family.

He was born March 13, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wis., son of Richard E. and Ruth Wierman Perkins. He married Sandra K. Donly on March 20, 1976 in Des Moines after a whirlwind romance of six months.

Ken received his Bachelor's degree from Drake University, and was a CPA with Haskins & Sells, Des Moines, then Wheelabrator Fry as an International Controller. He and Sandy moved to Waterloo in 1976 when he became employed with GMAC Mortgage as Sr. Vice President and raised their large family, until his retirement in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his children, Jennifer (Mark) Diehl of Cedar Falls, Adam (Joanna) Perkins of Portland, Ore., Stephanie (Nathan) Berns of Cedar Rapids, Michael (Jessica) Perkins of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, Alea & McKenzie Diehl, Rachel and Dylan Perkins, Olivia, Charlotte, Annabelle, Adalynn and Lillian Berns (with baby boy Berns on the way), Adam, Sophia, and Rosalie Perkins; his sister, Karen (Dan) Koppen of Melbourne, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Joshua Daniel.

Ken could be found in the evenings sipping on Coors Light and reading a good John Grisham book or watching the Weather Channel. The weekends were reserved for swimming in the pool and weeding his garden. Ken was meticulous about his lawn and took great pride in its lush color. He enjoyed decorating with Christmas Lights during the holiday and providing for his ever growing family. When he wasn't outside, he was watching his beloved Green Bay Packers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Public visitation will be from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Private Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials: directed to Cedar Valley Food Bank or Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Sandy and family, I am so sorry to learn of Ken´s death. I will keep you in my thoughts as you adjust to life without your husband, father and grandfather. I know you will take care of each other.
Gay Holstine
Friend
April 13, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Ken was a wonderful man and a great Leader to work with at GMACM. He will truly be missed by many. My thoughts and Prayers are with you. RIP Ken
Deb McQuilkin
January 14, 2022
