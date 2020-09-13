Kenneth R. Harken

(1940-2020)

Kenneth R. Harken, 79, of Holland, IA, passed away on the morning of Thursday, September 03, 2020 at the Creekside Living in Grundy Center, IA. Following Kenneth's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life for Kenneth will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church with Pastor Luke Wolfe officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed in Kenneth's name to his family. For further information or to send a condolence please visit our website: www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Kenneth Ronald Harken was born on November 2, 1940 in Aplington, Iowa the son of Arend and Berdena (Meyer) Harken. He was raised and educated in the New Hartford school district, where Kenneth graduated from New Hartford High School.

On January 1, 1960 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, JoAnn Marie Van Lengen in Cedar Falls, Iowa. From this union the couple were blessed with three sons: Bryan, Craig and Kevin. Kenneth was one hardworking man, dedicating over 25 years of his working career in Seed Corn Production with Payco Seeds, M.D. Meyer Seed Co and Remington Seeds. Kenneth was a proud member of the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife: JoAnn Harken; children: Bryan Harken, Craig (Mary) Harken and Kevin (Amanda) Harken; one sister: Elaine Chapman; one brother: Russell (Sharon) Harken; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arend and Berdena Harken; brother Marlin Harken, and grandson Nik Harken.