Kent Lewis Evans

Kent Lewis Evans

December 23, 1955-June 6, 2021

ALLISON-Kent Lewis Evans passed away on Sunday June 6, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison. Kent was born December 23, 1955, in Cedar Falls to Robert and Dorothy Evans. Kent grew up in Cedar Falls and New Hartford and later attended Hawkeye Tech. He worked a variety of jobs and was a volunteer fire fighter with the New Hartford Fire Department for several years. In his spare time Kent enjoyed hunting for scrap metal and playing cards with family and friends. Survivors include: Karen Katzenmeyer, Pam Schneiderman, Gina (Tom) Leonard, Gary (Terri) Evans and Bob Evans. Preceded in death by: his parents, and brothers Larry Evans and Steve Evans.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
