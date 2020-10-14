Kevin L. Johnson

February 25, 1966 - October 10, 2020

Kevin Johnson passed away October 10, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice. He was born February 25, 1966 in Waterloo. Parents are Paul and JoAnn Johnson of Cedar Falls.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1984. He held a certificate in welding from Hawkeye Community College. He was in the army reserve. He was a chef at a few restaurants. Then worked at GE Railcar for 4 years and Nestles for 19 years.

He married Lisa Vanee in 1996 and they later divorced. He married Paula Ackerson in 2000 and they were later divorced. He loved to cook, lift weights and has a lot of trophies from weightlifting. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with his son, Christian. He was quite a joker, always saying something funny.

Survivors include, his son Christian, brother Kreg Johnson, Aunt Jeanette Thomas, parents Paul and JoAnn Sells Johnson and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a special cousin Kurt Klammer, Maternal Grandparents Harry and Rose Grapp Sells and many great aunts, uncles and cousins.

At his request he was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at the Cedar Falls AMVets on October 17 from 4-6pm. All must wear mask and social distance. Cards and memorials may be mailed to JoAnn Johnson, 3703 W. Bennington Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.