Kevin James Ledtje
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
110 S State St
Denver, IA

Kevin James Ledtje

December 15, 1948-October 1, 2021

DENVER-Kevin James Ledtje, age 72, of Denver, Iowa, passed away suddenly Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mercy North Iowa in Mason City.

Kevin was born on December 15, 1948, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Royal and Caroline (Christiansen) Ledtje. He was raised in Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1967. Shortly after graduating, Kevin was drafted into the United States Army serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970. On October 24, 1970, Kevin was united in marriage to Evelyn Sorge at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls. The couple made their home in Janesville and Kevin worked for John Deere in Waterloo for thirty-six years, retiring in 2008 and more recently residing in Denver.

Kevin's greatest enjoyment in life was time spent with his family, however, he also liked to hunt, fish, trap, and was a sports enthusiast. He enjoyed annual hunting trips to North Dakota with his grandkids, summers spent boating and fishing on Pelican Lake, trapping all around Iowa, cheering on (or booing) his Hawkeyes, Bears and Cubbies, and their annual winters in Texas.

Kevin's memory is honored by his wife Evelyn Ledtje of Denver; two daughters, Heather Hansen (Cadence and Colby) of Fridley, Minnesota and Tara (Keith; Brady, Kammory, Trent, Reid, and Paisley) Josewski of Big Lake, Minnesota; son, Tyler (Katie; Shaynah, Tamsyn, Carver, Caroline, and Sawyer) Ledtje of Janesville; twelve grandchildren; two sisters, Leanne Ledtje of Janesville and Sherri (John) Ritter of Rochester, Minnesota; and two brothers, Al (Liz) Ledtje of Cedar Falls and Rick Ledtje of South Carolina. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents.

Kevin has been cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 4, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly, Iowa. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-984-5379


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Waverly Area Veterans Post
Waverly, IA
Oct
4
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Waverly Area Veterans Post
Waverly, IA
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Evelyn & Family, We are so very sorry for your loss. It was such a shock to me when I saw that Kevin had passed. He was such a terrific guy. I first met him in 1994 when I got sent to Dept. 521. We worked together since that time and he helped me immensely. I thought a lot of him and valued his friendship and was a pleasure every time I saw him. I looked forward to seeing him at the Clarksville school for grandparent's day and other school events. He will be missed. again, I am so very sorry for your loss.
Galen F Jones
Work
October 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss Kevin always. Lots of hunting and trapping stories together out at farm. May God bless you ... comfort and keep you in this time of adjustment.
John Howard
October 4, 2021
Evelyn & family, We are so sorry to hear of Kevin passing away. Our prayers are with you. Unfortunately we will not be able to attend the celebration of life for Kevin. He was a special friend. So many fond memories.
Jim & Cheryl Fowlkes
October 3, 2021
Dear Evelyn and family, sending hugs and prayers in this sad time. Hang on to those precious memories.
Debbie Wilkinson
October 3, 2021
So very sorry for your tremendous loss. You and your family have my deepest sympathy.
Connie Timion Cain
October 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Kevin! My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Jann Warnke
Friend
October 3, 2021
