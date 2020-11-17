Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Kevin Shonka
1961 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1961
DIED
November 13, 2020

Kevin Shonka

Kevin Shonka, 59 of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home in Tripoli.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. There will be a visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to the memorial service on Thursday at the church. In Lieu of Flowers, the memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.
