Kim Steven Christopher
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Kim Steven Christopher

CEDAR FALLS-Kim Steven Christopher, 69, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice House of Waterloo. Kim was born August 30, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, son of Irving and Marian (Arnett) Christopher.

Memorials may be directed to the Family for future designation.

The funeral service for Kim will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Nazareth Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 22 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Dec
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Nazareth Lutheran Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Nazareth Lutheran Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
