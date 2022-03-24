Kimberly Schoolcraft Ellquist

April 26, 1958-March 20, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Kimberly Schoolcraft Ellquist, 63, passed away suddenly at home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday March 20, 2022.

Kim was born April 26, 1958, in Waterloo Iowa to Rosemary Joblinske and was adopted by Edgar Schoolcraft 3 years later when he married Rosemary. She grew up in Waterloo and Hudson Iowa when the family moved there. After graduating from Hudson High School in 1976 she moved to Colorado Springs Colorado in 1980, she met the Love of Her Life, Kerry, in 1984. They married on September 19,1985 and were together until the end. On February 21, 1988, her pride and joy Drew and Matt were born. She was the Floral Manager at Safeway in Colorado Springs. In 1995 she moved to Duluth, MN as the Cub Foods Floral Manager; she retired a few years later for health reasons.

Kim was a fighter and survivor. Through numerous joint replacements, broken bones, stroke, and Pancreatic Cancer in 2013, she fought through it all. She enjoyed anything flowers, birding, and time with family, especially grand-daughters Chloe and Lucy.

She is survived by husband of 36 years Kerry; sons Drew (Katelyn) of Duluth, MN, Matt (Casandra) of Carlton, MN; grand-daughters Chloe and Lucy; parents Ed and Rosemary Schoolcraft of Forest City, Iowa; siblings Danny, Brad, Tina (Scott), Sarah (Seandell), Tammy; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lost without her are dogs Nina and Lexi.

Thanks to First Responders, Mercy ER Staff who worked hard to save her, Mercy Hospital staff during her many stays, and especially Mercy Palliative Care for their help.

Celebration of Life will be later in Waterloo and Duluth. Cards and remembrances may be sent to Kerry Ellquist, 526 Dunreath Drive, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402.

