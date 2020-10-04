Kirsten E. Taylor

(1993-2020)

Kirsten Erin Taylor was born May 3, 1993 in Waterloo; the daughter of Brad and Renee (Adams) Taylor. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2011. Kirsten worked several jobs, most recently at Tyson's. She loved her kids and when people think of Kirsten they will remember her large heart and big laugh.

Kirsten passed away at MercyOne in Waterloo, from injuries sustained in an accident. She is survived by her parents, Brad and Renee, two sons: Dayton and Zander all of Waterloo, paternal grandparents: Ron Taylor of Des Moines, Toni Taylor of Waterloo and Steve (Jan) Miller of Chariton, maternal grandparents: Neil (Sue) Adams of Waterloo and Chris (Jackie) Drafahl of Winthrop, great-grandparents: Harvie (Roberta) Fleming of Waterloo and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kirsten's last gift of kindness was through organ donation, where she saved five lives

Due to the number of friends attending the visitation, we ask that you limit your time once in the funeral home.

We do require masks while inside the funeral home

A memorial fund is being established at Veridian

Visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Tuesday, October 6, from 2:00 to 7:00 pm

Private family service will be held at a later date

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com