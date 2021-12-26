Menu
Kristin K. Muller
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
1:00p.m.
Ackley United Methodist Church
Send Flowers

Kristin K. Muller

May 8, 1948-December 15, 2021

ACKLEY-Kristin K. Muller, 73, of Ackley, died on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Hansen Family Hospital, Iowa Falls. Kristin was born on May 8, 1948 in Waterloo, the daughter of Lawrence and Christina (Haats) Winkowitsch. She was a member of the Ackley United Methodist Church. She worked at Farmland Foods in Iowa Falls and later at Electrolux in Webster City. She was skilled in the kitchen, baking apple crisps, cookies, special treats and meals for her loved ones. Kristin enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and tomato plants. Animals, especially her yorkie "Chester" held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed playing cards, spending time with family and friends. Survived by her son, Chad (Deb Pacyna) Muller of Hollis, NH; granddaughter, Amanda Muller of NYC; brother Darwin (Delores) Winkowitsch of Allison; two sisters Verda (Dan) Mobley of Ackley, and Laurie (Chuck) Morris, of Cedar Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Preceded in death by her parents and niece, Allison Jo Morris Keim.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org

A celebration of life will be held at the Ackley United Methodist Church on Saturday April 23 2022. Visitation at 1pm. Service at 2pm. Address: 416 Hardin Street, Ackley, IA 50601


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 26, 2021.
