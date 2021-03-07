Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Lance K. "Lanny" Wilson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Lance K. "Lanny" Wilson

November 20, 1948-March 3, 2021

WATERLOO-Lance K. "Lanny" Wilson, 72, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, of an extended illness. He was born November 20, 1948 in Waterloo, son of Charles L. and Vera Mae Baumgartner Wilson and graduated from Orange High School in 1967. He obtained his BA in General Science and an MA in German from UNI. Lanny worked at John Deere for 24 years retiring in 2000 as a safety director at the Waterloo Engine Works where he was in charge of environmental compliance. He married Cynthia "Cindy" Weltge and they later divorced. He married Joann Mackin on December 27, 2003 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hampton. Lanny was a long-time member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He was a supporter of the Panther Scholarship Fund and the UNI College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences. He loved history and geneology, particularly German history, languages and its culture and was a member of UNI German Stammtisch. He is survived by his wife, Joann Mackin‚ Waterloo; son, Sean Wilson‚ Des Moines; daughter, Shannen (Josh) Roeder‚ Grand Rapids‚ MI; sister, Candace (Ron) Steele‚ Hudson; three brothers-in-law, Jere (Lois) Mackin‚ Plymouth‚ MN, Pat (Sharon) Mackin‚ Osage, and Dick (Deb) Mackin‚ Manly; a sister-in-law, Marie Ockman‚ Longwood‚ FL; numerous nieces and nephews; and his granddogs, Ozzie and Blondie. Lanny is preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, UNI College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences, or Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lance I remember we had some fun times in Orange. Those were good years. Gods piece Rest well.
DANIEL J HARKEN
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results