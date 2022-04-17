Menu
Larrie Marshall Groothuis
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Aplington
514 Ninth Street
Aplington, IA

Larrie Marshall Groothuis

APLINGTON-Larrie Marshall Groothuis, age 80, of Aplington, Iowa, died Friday, November 26, 2021, in rural Aplington.

Memorial Services will be 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Bethel Reformed Church in rural Aplington, with burial in the Hitesville Cemetery in rural Aplington.

Visitation will be at the church from 12:30 p.m. till the time of the service on Saturday.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Aplington
