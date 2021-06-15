Larry A. Buchan

August 31, 1945-June 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Larry A. Buchan, 75, of Waterloo, died on Sat., June 12, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Larry was born on Aug. 31, 1945 in Waterloo, son of George & Tillie (Thoren) Buchan. He graduated in 1963 from Grundy Center. He served in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1967. Larry married Judy Wiarda on July 7, 1972 in Grundy Center. He worked as a mail handler at the US Postal Service for 18 years until retiring in May of 2015. Larry enjoyed watching stock car racing, going fishing, & hunting. He was an avid Chicago Cubs & Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He loved dogs and helped his uncle Albert raise greyhound dogs in Grundy Center. He also enjoyed being outdoors and feeding the squirrels. Larry liked to bowl and he, Judy, & Shannon would travel all over for bowling tournaments. Survived by his wife, Judy Buchan; son, Shannon Buchan; and 2 brothers, Jerry (Judy) Buchan & Ron (Karen) Buchan all of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his parents; his aunt & uncle who raised him, Albert & Dora Thoren; brothers, George Jr., Ray, Dean, Paul, and Vern Buchan; & sisters, LaVonne Messersmith, Kay Van Horn, & Norma Jacobson. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Services: 10:30 am on Fri., June 18, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thurs., June 17, 2021 at Kearns. Burial: Garden of Memories. www.KearnsFuneralService.com