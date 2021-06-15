Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry A. Buchan
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Larry A. Buchan

August 31, 1945-June 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Larry A. Buchan, 75, of Waterloo, died on Sat., June 12, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Larry was born on Aug. 31, 1945 in Waterloo, son of George & Tillie (Thoren) Buchan. He graduated in 1963 from Grundy Center. He served in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1967. Larry married Judy Wiarda on July 7, 1972 in Grundy Center. He worked as a mail handler at the US Postal Service for 18 years until retiring in May of 2015. Larry enjoyed watching stock car racing, going fishing, & hunting. He was an avid Chicago Cubs & Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He loved dogs and helped his uncle Albert raise greyhound dogs in Grundy Center. He also enjoyed being outdoors and feeding the squirrels. Larry liked to bowl and he, Judy, & Shannon would travel all over for bowling tournaments. Survived by his wife, Judy Buchan; son, Shannon Buchan; and 2 brothers, Jerry (Judy) Buchan & Ron (Karen) Buchan all of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his parents; his aunt & uncle who raised him, Albert & Dora Thoren; brothers, George Jr., Ray, Dean, Paul, and Vern Buchan; & sisters, LaVonne Messersmith, Kay Van Horn, & Norma Jacobson. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Services: 10:30 am on Fri., June 18, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thurs., June 17, 2021 at Kearns. Burial: Garden of Memories. www.KearnsFuneralService.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Jun
18
Service
10:30a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry for your loss Shannon and Judy thoughts and prayers go out to you. I loved playing Pepper with you and your parents I will and do miss that.
Bill Bevins
Friend
June 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss, my thoughts and prayers with all of you! May you be comforted by those around you now and in the days ahead for healing..
Rosie Meester Aalderks
Friend
June 16, 2021
Sorry to hear about the loss of Larry Prayers are with you Dixie Billings
Dixie Billings
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results