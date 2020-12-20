Menu
Larry Dean Hagenow
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
205 Highland Ave
Readlyn, IA

Larry Dean Hagenow

May 22, 1941 - December 18, 2020

READLYN-Larry Dean Hagenow, 79, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Larry was born on May 22, 1941, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Wilbert Carl and Ruby Louise (Warnke) Hagenow. He was united in marriage to Doris Ann Thurm on November 13, 1960 at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Larry retired after 30 years from John Deere.

Larry enjoyed farming and golfing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching them in their activities

Larry is survived by his wife, Doris Hagenow of Readlyn; three daughters, Paige (Troy) Kuethe of Geneseo, Illinois; Penny (Jeff) Schmidt of Readlyn; Tempest (KC) Hutcheson of Indianola; eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie (Roger) Buhr of Readlyn and Sherri (Doug) Koschmeder of Readlyn; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth (David) Wittenburg of Readlyn and Shirley Thurm of Denver.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve Hagenow.

A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Rev. Dr. Jean Rabary officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Readlyn. The service will be livestreamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. For those attending mask and social distancing will be required. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
11:00a.m.
livestreamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page
IA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Readlyn, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to read of Larry´s passing. You have my sincere sympathy.
Roberta Merrill
December 20, 2020
Sending our sympathies......I have a lot of fun memories with Larry and Doris and families out on the golf course. Doris and families, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Pat and Chloe (Lorber) Colgan
December 20, 2020
Doris, Connie, Sherri and family - My deepest sympathy. We will all miss Larry.
Jann Warnke
December 20, 2020
