Larry E. Hamilton
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Larry E. Hamilton

November 25, 1939-December 6, 2020

Larry E. Hamilton, 81 of Waterloo, died at his home, Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born November 25, 1939 in Austin, Minn., son of Elmer W. and Lucille L. (Kath) Hamilton. He married Patricia Lappe in 1966 and they later divorced. Larry retired from Metropolitan Transit Authority in 2000. He is survived by his children: Lisa Elliott of Altoona; Leslie Hamilton of Las Vegas; and Larry E. Hamilton Jr. of Waterloo. One granddaughter: Sharon Hamilton. Brother Phillip Hamilton of Elk Run Heights. Two sisters: Donna (Bill) McDermott of Waterloo; and Carol (Dennis) Thompson of Janesville. Larry is preceded in death by his brother: Gary Hamilton.

Family services will be held at a later date. Memorials are directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 8, 2020.
2 Entries
Wish to extend my sympathy to Larry´s family. Miss seeing him come & go everyday with his cup in hand or when he had his suitcase. Knew he was going to his sons to do his laundry.RIP Larry. We´ll miss you at 505 Chestnut St.
Betty Mullis
December 9, 2020
I met Larry when he was singing & Playing in his Band at the Brown Derby. back in the early 60's.We had some good times together. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Dorothy
December 8, 2020
