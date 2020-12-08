Larry E. Hamilton

November 25, 1939-December 6, 2020

Larry E. Hamilton, 81 of Waterloo, died at his home, Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born November 25, 1939 in Austin, Minn., son of Elmer W. and Lucille L. (Kath) Hamilton. He married Patricia Lappe in 1966 and they later divorced. Larry retired from Metropolitan Transit Authority in 2000. He is survived by his children: Lisa Elliott of Altoona; Leslie Hamilton of Las Vegas; and Larry E. Hamilton Jr. of Waterloo. One granddaughter: Sharon Hamilton. Brother Phillip Hamilton of Elk Run Heights. Two sisters: Donna (Bill) McDermott of Waterloo; and Carol (Dennis) Thompson of Janesville. Larry is preceded in death by his brother: Gary Hamilton.

Family services will be held at a later date. Memorials are directed to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be sent to www.KearnsFuneralService.com. Kearns Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.