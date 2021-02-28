Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry LaVern Hansen
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Larry LaVern Hansen

October 4, 1942-February 25, 2021

Larry, 78, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was a loving husband, father & friend. Larry was proceeded in death by son, Gary Lee & parents, Howard & Lucille.

Larry is survived by his wife, Paula of Monona, IA. His four children; Tammy (Steve) Walker, Randy Smelser, Nicole (Mark) Power, Mike Hansen. Three Stepchildren; Roy (Sarah) Ostby, Jerry (Gina) Ostby, Pam (Jamie) Schultz. Siblings; Darlene, Dennis, Patricia & Gloria. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Larry retired from GenCor in Marquette, IA. He loved antique trucks, the outdoors & his family. You will be forever loved & deeply missed (a little bit). Services to be held at a later date. Cards and memorials can be sent to 208 Washington St. Fayette IA 52142.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
RIP Larry thank you for all the great times and everything that you did for our family. You will be missed by many!
Denny Hansen
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results