Larry Dean Lee

INDEPENDENCE-Larry Dean Lee, 81 of Independence, of Readlyn and Sumner, died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 9, 2021, at MercyOne in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. on Monday, March 15 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Readlyn, Iowa with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 am on Monday at the church. Burial will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn

Those attending the visitation and the service will be required to wear masks and practice good social distancing. Those not attending can watch the livestream starting at 11:00 a.m. on the St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551