Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Larry Dean Lee
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
205 Highland Ave
Readlyn, IA

Larry Dean Lee

INDEPENDENCE-Larry Dean Lee, 81 of Independence, of Readlyn and Sumner, died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 9, 2021, at MercyOne in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. on Monday, March 15 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Readlyn, Iowa with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 am on Monday at the church. Burial will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn

Those attending the visitation and the service will be required to wear masks and practice good social distancing. Those not attending can watch the livestream starting at 11:00 a.m. on the St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Readlyn, IA
Mar
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Readlyn, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sister Betty called me this AM & told me about Larry's passing. I wish to express my condolences to the family. I had tried several times to make contact with Larry while in Readlyn over the past years but had been unsuccessful. Those years in Readlyn are often in my thoughts. I remember fondly the school days at St Pauls Lutheran. My special thoughts are for Sylvia & Barbara.
Larry Boehme
March 15, 2021
