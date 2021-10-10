Larry D. Mishler

July 24, 1943-October 9, 2021

EVANSDALE-Larry D. Mishler, 78, of Evansdale, died Saturday, October 09, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

Larry was born July 24, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Virgil M. Mishler and Vivian J Mishler. He married Linda Lindquist in November 1963, they later divorced. He then married Laurie Even-Wiebbecke in April 2000, they later divorced.

Larry graduated from the class of 1962 East High School in Waterloo. He worked at John Deere from November 1963 until his retirement on Dec. 1, 2006.

Survived by: his children, Kevin (Wendy) Mishler and Mindy (Yvan Blanchette) Mishler all of LaPorte City; step-children, Jessica Wiebbecke and Jon Wiebbecke all of Waterloo; grandchildren, Danielle, Melissa, Kara (Troy), Shannon, Kiera, Taliyah, Alaysia and Isiah; great-grandchildren, Landon, Remington, Quinn, Beckham and Lettie; one sister-in-law, Emily Mishler of Viroqua, Wisc.; nephews, Aaron and Jason

Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Mervin Mishler and Garry Mishler; and two granddaughters Sheridan and Nicollette Mishler.

Visitation: from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Services: Private Family Interment will take place in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Due to Covid 19 concerns, masks are required if attending this visitation.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.