Larry Lee Murray
Larry Lee Murray

September 26, 1940-March 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Larry Lee Murray, 81, of Waterloo, formerly of Des Moines, died Wednesday March 23, at home.

He was born September 26, 1940, in Des Moines, the son of Malvin G. and Gertrude James Murray.

Larry worked as a dock manager with Younkers, for 30 years, retiring in 2007. In his spare time he enjoyed working outside.

Survivors include: four sisters, Mary Jo Murray of Des Moines, Helen (Dan) Oakley of Phoenix, Ariz., Paula Clayborne of Des Moines and Connie Ivy of Phoenix, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three sisters, Debbie Murray, Juanita Ray, and Louise Puritt; seven brothers, Jackie Murray, Gene Murray, Arthur Murray, Edgar Murray, Anthony Murray, Dale Murray and Jerry Murray.

Public visitation Saturday, April 2, from 11 am to 12 pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Fairbank.

Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup - South Street
400 South St., Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
