Larry O'Brien

August 24, 1943-April 5, 2022

Larry O'Brien, 78, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born on August 24, 1943, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Phillip and Margaret (Schares) O'Brien. He was raised in Jesup, IA, and joined the Navy in 1960. On January 22, 1971, he married Darlene Widner in Galena, IL. Larry and Darlene lived in Elk Run Heights throughout their married lives. He worked as a tool and die machinist and retired in 2005. He loved woodworking and being in his garage.

Larry is survived by his three sons: Jon O'Brien of Texas, Shaun O'Brien of Evansdale, and Casey (Jill) O'Brien of Elk Run Heights; two daughters, Tammy Ciesielski of Manchester and Leasa (Dennis) Hofman of Evansdale; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene, parents, one brother, one sister, and a son-in-law.

To respect Larry's wishes, there will be no public wake. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.