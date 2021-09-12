Larry G. Wagner

September 2, 2021

Larry G. Wagner, 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2021. He was son to Geraldine (Bailey) and Gene Wagner. He grew up in Evansdale, Iowa and graduated from East High School in 1958. Larry married Karen Mitchell in 1958. They were married almost 63 years. Their children are Brett Wagner of Cedar Rapids, Kelly Wagner, and Wendy (Scott) Hudson of Cedar Falls.

He is survived by his wife and children; step-mother Patricia Wagner; sisters Mary Kay Gilstrap (Bill) and Jeannie Wagner-Ostlie (Louis); brothers Lloyd Wagner (Wanda) and Anthony Wagner (Candy). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Larry worked for John Deere as a machinist at the Westfield Avenue site for 34 years, retiring in 1991. Larry's passions were golf (4 hole-in-ones!), fishing, and his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or the Cedar Valley Humane Society.