Larry G. Wagner
ABOUT
East High School

Larry G. Wagner

September 2, 2021

Larry G. Wagner, 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2021. He was son to Geraldine (Bailey) and Gene Wagner. He grew up in Evansdale, Iowa and graduated from East High School in 1958. Larry married Karen Mitchell in 1958. They were married almost 63 years. Their children are Brett Wagner of Cedar Rapids, Kelly Wagner, and Wendy (Scott) Hudson of Cedar Falls.

He is survived by his wife and children; step-mother Patricia Wagner; sisters Mary Kay Gilstrap (Bill) and Jeannie Wagner-Ostlie (Louis); brothers Lloyd Wagner (Wanda) and Anthony Wagner (Candy). He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Larry worked for John Deere as a machinist at the Westfield Avenue site for 34 years, retiring in 1991. Larry's passions were golf (4 hole-in-ones!), fishing, and his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or the Cedar Valley Humane Society.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We share your sadness during this difficult time.. Lynn worked with "Wag" (as they called him) and enjoyed his droll and thoughtful humor! He will be missed by all.. May God bless and give you peace.. Lynn and Jackie
Lynn and Jackie Berggren
Friend
September 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss.. sending prayers to your family.
Kolene copas
September 14, 2021
I was so sorry to read the Waterloo Courier on Line and see Larry Obit. I feel for you. I am still In grief loosing Mike.
BJ Jessen
Friend
September 13, 2021
