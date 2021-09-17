Laurence Hansen

September 14, 2021

IOWA FALLS-Laurence Hansen, 93, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Ashbrook Assisted Living in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls with burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately afterwards at the Highland Golf Club, also in Iowa Falls. A memorial fund for Laurence has been established at Green Belt Bank & Trust, 616 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.

Laurence Merle Hansen was born on the family farm in Franklin County to Hans and Minnie (Roske) Hansen. He attended country school. On June 24, 1954, Laurence was united in marriage to Shirley Benda. He was a member of the Iowa Falls Elks Lodge.

Laurence was a selfless, soft-spoken, well-liked man. A devoted husband, a cherished father, an endearing grandfather, a trusted friend and a conscientious farmer committed to family farming with an unrelenting work ethic like none other. What he planted and harvested with his life will become his legacy…the extraordinary story of his time he spent on this earth. He was a blessing and a gift to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Laurence is survived by his wife Shirley of Iowa Falls, sons Larry (Teri) Hansen of Alden, Jeffrey (Deb) Hansen of West Des Moines and Steven (Gail) Hansen of Des Moines, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Martin and sisters Leona Paulson and Cleva Sailer.