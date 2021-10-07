LaVern Rieckenberg

WAVERLY-LaVern Rieckenberg, 85, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church – Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa and for an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church – Western Douglas and online condolences for LaVern may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Rieckenberg family with arrangements. 319-352-1187