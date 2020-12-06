LaVerne L. Thielen

November 16, 1929-November 30, 2020

LaVerne Leslie Thielen (a.k.a. Shorty), 91, passed away at Windhaven Assisted Living on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born November 16, 1929, in Coulter, Iowa, son of Richard & Gladys (Rodemeyer) Thielen. LaVerne graduated from Latimer High School. On May 21, 1950, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Carol McCormick. LaVerne was Manager at the Cooperative of Hudson at the Cedar Falls' Branch retiring in 1991.

LaVerne was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Carol; his parents; his granddaughter, Ashley Thielen; sisters, Marj Thielen, Betty Gausman and Sandy Kracht; and brothers, William, Richard, Duane and Gayhart. He is survived by his children: Steve (Linda) Thielen of Carmel, IN, Craig (Blair) Thielen of Cedar Falls and Janae (Randy) Strabala of Cedar Falls; 7 grandchildren: Stephanie (Chris) Eckerle, Katie (Conor) Kelly, Lindsey (Paul) Hasenjager, Quinn (Rebecca) Strabala, Keegan (Joe) Strabala-Bright and Colin (Becky Genung) Strabala; great grandchildren: Emma, Charlotte, Clare, Rory, Finn, Jack, Henry, Owen, Maeve, Einri and Killian; sisters, Shirley (Robert) Swieter of Hampton and Irene (Richard) Shear of Arkansas; and brother-in-law, Ray Kracht of Dows.

Due to COVID-19 the family held a private graveside service at the Hampton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

LaVerne was a long-time, dedicated member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. He was a master furniture maker having crafted special pieces for each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. LaVerne enjoyed feeding birds and in his younger years enjoyed hunting and trap-shooting. Most would have considered him a very loving man who gave great advice. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family.