LaVina C. Fuller
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

LaVina C. Fuller

February 19, 1937-September 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-LaVina C. Fuller, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, September 27th at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born on February 19, 1937, in Sheridan, Wyoming, daughter of John and Ruth (Carroll) Driskill. She graduated from Sheridan High School. She received her teaching certificate from Hastings College and received her BA in Education from Morningside College. She married Maurice "Mort" Fuller on August 25, 1958, in Sheridan, Wyoming and he died May 8, 2015. Mort and LaVina taught in many Midwest school districts including Hastings, NE, Carson, Mapleton and Sloan, Iowa eventually moving back to Sheridan to raise their family. She retired in 1994. Together, they loved to travel and spend time with family. In 2009, they moved back to Iowa to be closer to all family. She loved being a member of Prairie Lakes Church. LaVina is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Karyn) Fuller of Franklin, TN, Doug (Sandi) Fuller of Overland Park, KS, and John (Kay) Fuller of Cedar Falls, IA; her 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Faye (Doug) O'Neal; brother-in-law, Richard (Bev) Fuller; sisters-in-law, Sandra Rea, Karen Mellott, Verona Fuller and Judy (Bob) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mort, brothers-in law, Everett Fuller and Bruce Fuller, and one sister-in-law, Barb Fuller. Memorial Service will be 1:00pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Prairie Lakes Church, with inurnment at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 11:30 AM until service Wednesday at Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be sent to Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls, IA and Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo, IA. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-233-6138. For more information: www.lockefuneralhome.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
Cedar Falls, IA
Oct
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
IA
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
LaVina and I were childhood friends growing up together in our neighborhood and school. She was a cherished friend and soulmate who will be greatly missed. In deepest sympathy to all of her extended family.
Bess George Mitchell
Friend
October 30, 2021
your KDP Family
October 5, 2021
