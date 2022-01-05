Menu
Lavon Rosa McEnany
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Clarksville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Lavon Rosa McEnany

March 13, 1933-January 2, 2022

WAVERLY-Lavon Rosa McEnany, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away early Sunday morning, January 2, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Lavon was born on March 13, 1933, near Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Rosa (Tiedt) and George Edward Leerhoff. She attended school and graduated from Clarksville High School in 1951, and then attended Gates Business College, graduating in 1951. On December 30, 1955, Lavon was united in marriage to Loren Patrick McEnany at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. To this union, three children were born, Loretta, Mark and Anita.

Lavon was an active and dedicated member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly and the American Legion Auxiliary. Over the years, she and Loren loved spending time together, camping, fishing, boating and bike riding. They also loved traveling and were dedicated CUBS fans, attending several games. They played cribbage and regularly attended activities at the Waverly Senior Center. After 61 years of marriage, Loren passed away in April of 2016. Lavon continued to be involved in her social groups that included her Neighborhood Group, Bantam Girls Group, Bible Study Group, and Wartburg Group.

Lavon is survived by her daughter, Anita (Doug Zelle) Wiebke of Cedar Falls; 4 grandchildren, David and Chad Boswell, Jill Rowland and Matthew Wiebke; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Vernon Leerhoff of Madrid; 2 sisters, Shirley (Virgil) Buhr of Denver, and Diane (David) Loehr of Phoenix, AZ; one sister-in-law, Virginia McEnany of Waverly; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by Loren; son Mark; daughter Loretta Boswell; son-in-law, Dean Wiebke; and sister, Florene Christensen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Shriners Hospital for Children, the Wounded Warrior Project, or Lavon's family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE PO Box 215, Waverly, IA
Jan
6
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Waverly, IA
Jan
6
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Waverly, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about LaVon's passing. She was always so kind and always asked how we were doing. Sweet lady will be missed by many. Thoughts and prayers to her family.
Dawn Holm
Work
January 6, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Lavonne´s death. While I lived on Dakota Ave I enjoyed neighboring with Lavonne. We had many good coffee times either we two or a neighborhood coffee. Those were the best times and I missed them after I moved to Des Moines over 10 years ago. I enjoy the memory of her. She was a very special woman and friend. When Anita died I was so heartbroken for Loren and Lavonne it took me some time to be able to go to the house and grieve with them. Hold onto your memories of her and she´ll always be with you. Bonnie
Bonnie Briggs
January 5, 2022
