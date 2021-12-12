LaVonne L. Palmer

May 21, 1939-December 9, 2021

BRANDON–LaVonne L. Palmer, 82 years old of Brandon, IA, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at La Porte City Specialty Care, La Porte City, IA.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, rural La Porte City with burial at Zion Lutheran – Jubilee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church and other organizations.

LaVonne was born May 21, 1939, in Caledonia, MN, the daughter of Leonard Steele and Margaretta (Darling) Steele. She graduated from Monona-Farmersburg Community High School with the class of 1957. On May 24, 1958, LaVonne was united in marriage to Roger Dennis Palmer at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona, IA. They have farmed together for many years. LaVonne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, where she taught Sunday school, bible study and active in the church circle. She loved fishing on the Mississippi River and was a member of the Lime Creek Fish & Game Club. She was a kindhearted person who was know for her chocolate chip cookies and potato salad. She loved children, babysitting and with her home remedies, the grandchildren were convinced she was a doctor.

LaVonne is survived by her husband, Roger of Brandon; one daughter, Diana (Chuck) Lee of Brandon; two sons, Dennis (Chris) Palmer of Brandon and Don (Brandi) Palmer of Jesup, IA; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three sisters, Iris Waters of Waukon, Kay (Curt) Vorwald of Fairbank and Diane Robertson of Red Wing, MN.

Her parents preceded her in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is assisting the family with arrangements.