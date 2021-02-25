Menu
LaVonne Ruth Reeves
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

LaVonne Ruth Reeves

May 2, 1938-February 23, 2021

LaVonne Ruth Reeves, 82, passed peacefully at The Hearth at Franklin, an assisted living facility in Franklin, TN, on February 23, 2021, with her husband, Royce, by her side. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date once current social distancing recommendations are relaxed.

LaVonne was born in the family farmhouse located near Clarksville, Iowa, on May 2, 1938, to Albert and Helen (Petersen) Klunder. She was raised on that family farm and attended country school through the 8th grade. She graduated as salutatorian from Plainfield High School in 1956.

LaVonne had a passion for music that included serving as organist at her family church and pianist for the school choir. She had another passion in high school named Royce Reeves, a tall, dark, and handsome classmate. They were married on July 28, 1957.

Following their marriage, LaVonne and Royce raised their family in Charles City, Iowa, and later followed them all to California where they got to enjoy their grandchildren. They resided in Chino, California, from 1987 until 2018 when, due to LaVonne's health issues, she and Royce moved to The Hearth.

LaVonne worked multiple banking and accounting positions thru the years along with briefly owning and operating an upholstery business

Being a mom and grandmother were LaVonne's greatest joys right behind her love of Jesus. She was very active in the church and devoted to the teachings of Christ. She touched many lives with her spiritual gift of service and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She hosted many gatherings of family and friends where there was always an abundance of great food, conversation, and laughter followed by an action-packed game of cards.

LaVonne's marriage to Royce can only be described as a fairy tale romance. Their love and devotion were evident to all. They were married 63 years

She is survived by her husband, Royce, children: Ron (Jeanine) Reeves of Fairview, TN, Dennis (Denise) Reeves of La Verne, CA, Sherrie Monaco of Hoover, AL, Charlotte (Mikhail) Jackson of Collinston, Utah, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. She is also survived by one brother, Dean (Pat) Klunder, three sisters: Ruth (George) Mitchell, Evelyn (David) Sanderson, and Joan (Roger) Johnston.

LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Helen Klunder, her brother, Eldon Klunder, and son-in-law, Tom Monaco.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 25, 2021.
5 Entries
Sorry for the loss of your dear wife Royce may your memories of your wonderful life together be the best blessing. Hugs to you and your dear family
Myrna (Boveia) Uhlenhopp
April 13, 2021
Being in the presence of LaVonne and Royce was a blessing. Their love for one another was a testament to their faith. Their challenges were met with kindness and patience. For those who love her, the loss is overwhelming. I loved teasing her which began when I was eight years old and she in high school. I will miss knowing I can pick up the phone and check in on her.
Chris Warner
April 11, 2021
Well the class of 56 is slowly fading away. I don't get any papers so just heard about your loss. So sorry Royce, I lost JoAnn in November of 2019. We have family to help
cope and try to move on. Give a holler if you want.

RON
RON IHDE
March 4, 2021
My condolences to Royce and his family. May they be at peace...
Larry Mikkelsen
Acquaintance
February 26, 2021
Our deepest condolences Royce to you and your family. Obit showed you enjoyed your lives together which is a beautiful blessing.
Wendell and Myrna Uhlenhopp
February 25, 2021
