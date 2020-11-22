LaVonne "Bonnie" Wallace

September 19, 1928 - November 19, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – LaVonne "Bonnie" Wallace, 92, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, November 19th at Western Home Communities Martin Suites from complications of Covid-19.

She was born September 19, 1928 in Waterloo, the daughter of Ellsworth and Esther (Campagna) Nemmers. On December 22, 1945 Bonnie was united in marriage to Donald Wallace in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2006. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Bonnie worked in the kitchen at Coles Café and Mr G's Pub; in the snack bar at Wal-Mart in Waverly; and in the office at Mark Gill Buick, retiring from there in 1991. She enjoyed spending time with family members, fishing and traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her four children: Candi (Larry) Smith of Voorhies, Gary (Diane) Wallace of Cedar Falls, Diana (Dan) Sutherland of Camdenton, MO, and Judy (Vern) Jackson of Evansdale; Eight grandchildren: Jesse (Ly) Luck-Smith of Olathe, KS, Dana (David) Cheese of St. Louis, MO, Dustin Sutherland of Eldon, MO, Sheli (Nate) Echelberry of Reinbeck, Ryan Wallace of Cedar Falls, Rachelle (Wade) Devine of Waterloo, Jason (Tabi) Grandon of Waterloo, and Renee Wallace of Iowa City; 16 great grandchildren: JJ, Noah, Jasmine, Gabriel and Joey Luck-Smith, Carson and Kierstyn Cheese, Collin Sutherland, Joel and Zack Davis, Liam, Reagan and Emery Devine, and Izzah, Callan and Hunter Grandon; a sister-in-law, Hazel Nemmers of Riolta, CA; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ronald Nemmers; sister, Darlene Nemmers; mother and father-in-law, Albert and Mary Wallace; brothers and sisters-in-law, Cliff (Jennie) Wallace, Dolores (Elmer) Bartling Clark, and Virgil (Geneva) Wallace; two nephews and one great-nephew.

Due to Covid restrictions, private family services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Western Home Foundation. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.