Lawrence H. Stattelman Sr.
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Lawrence H. Stattelman, Sr.

September 23, 1943 - November 27, 2020

Lawrence H. Stattelman, Sr., age 77 of Waterloo, passed away on November 27, 2020. He was born to Edwin and Evelyn (Wolff) Stattelman. He graduated from Waterloo West High School. His lifetime careers included: Peoples Hardware, Construction Machinery, Chamberlains, and Black Hawk County Sheriff Reservists, as well as owning and operating his saw sharpening business. Lawrence enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and going to the casino. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Gary Stattelman. He is survived by his son, Larry Stattelman of Waterloo, older brother, Earl Stattelman of Waterloo, and sister, Gail (Stattelman) Boyle of Washburn.

Memorial will be held at a later date. Cards for the family can be sent to 412 2nd St, Washburn, IA 50702.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 6, 2020.
