Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Lawrence A. Kirchoff
ABOUT
Lyndon Institute
FUNERAL HOME
Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home
15 Main St
Lyndonville, VT

Lawrence A. Kirchoff

October 6, 1947 - February 22, 2021

After a long battle with cancer he gave all his strength, on the afternoon of Monday, February 22, 2021, Lawrence A. Kirchoff, age 73, made a perfect tackle on his journey to be with the Lord. He lived a fulfilled life mentoring, educating, and coaching generations of students and athletes for over forty years. His death leaves an immense void in so many lives.

He was born on October 6, 1947 to Arthur and Margery (Schmitz) Kirchoff.

Larry was a loving husband, father, and friend. He nurtured his three children to be models of compassion and leadership in all their endeavors. His kindness and love for family will be cherished. He brought out the best in his friends, his students, and the people he worked with.

Born on a farm with five siblings in Waterloo, Iowa, he grew up with a love for farming. As a young man, he brought the strength, endurance, and work ethic he developed on the farm to the athletic field. He played football for Dunkerton High School (1964) and Ellsworth Junior College-Iowa, (1965/66) before being recruited in 1967 by Yankton College in South Dakota where he had two successful seasons.

Larry is survived by his wife, Joan, son: Timothy (wife, Tiffany) 2 daughters: Bonnie, Jennifer (husband, Joe), in Vermont. 3 brothers: James (wife, Cindy), of Evansdale, IA, Kevin (wife Ramona) of Waterloo, IA, David Kirchoff (wife Michelle), of Readlyn, IA, 2 sisters: Suzzanne Schaefer (husband Pat) of Waterloo, IA, Karen Hibben (husband Gary) of Waterloo, IA. 4 grandchildren: Addison and Korbin Kirchoff, True and Roarke Layn, 2 special cousins: Janice Rogers of IA, Gary Schmitz of IA and many more cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father: Arthur Harold Kirchoff in 2006, his mother Margery Elizabeth Schmitz Kirchoff in 1995 and a sister-in-law: Jeanne Bateman.

To see his full obituary and view a live stream of his funeral please visit funeral home site at www.guibordfh.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
630 Hill Street, Lyndonville, VT
Funeral services provided by:
Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I did not know Larry Personally but he was a friend of my younger brother. I enjoyed watching him play football...as he was what people refer to as "a football player"..he was all over the field making one tackle after another...good to hear all the good things said about him..I can understand why he will be so missed...my condolences to his family.
JT Stewart
February 25, 2021
What to say? Larry, "Big Lare" (he was as strong as an ox!) to us who held him in great reverence as a friend and fellow educator, was one of the most other-directed individuals you will ever meet. He had a great and lasting influence on so many NEK students and athletes. Larry approached challenges with a single minded determination that was legendary for its focus. He could fix anything. He imparted that positive attitude to hundreds of students over his teaching career. His approach to coaching young athletes on the gridiron was one of many things that set Larry apart. He was demanding but patient, tough but kind, and communicated instructions in what must have been an Iowan way of speaking that held attention because it was so genuine. How many former LI lineman were told when trying to figure out who to block on a particular play to "leave that man go"? Larry was a great mentor and a wonderful human being. And now we have to "leave this man go"... and that is so hard. We loved Larry and we will miss him.
Eric Johnson
Friend
February 25, 2021
Larry taught us how to be a good neighbor! He taught us how to slow down and enjoy the time we have with family and friends! Thank you Larry, you will be missed!!
Susan and Ken Mason
Neighbor
February 25, 2021
Suzanne, I'm saddened to read this and know it is very difficult for all of you. I remember Larry from school. Sounds like he continued to be the same, wonderful man throughout life. Hugs to you.
Kathy Reicherts Blum
February 25, 2021
High School welding was just the beginning for Larry & I. I didn't realize at the time all the life lessons he taught me until a year or two out of school. I looked up to Larry & always wanted to help him in the hay field. I would finish haying for my family and then would go find the field Larry was bailing & pick up hay and stack it in his barn. (Making sure to stack the most particular way ever... cut side up!) he was a man I respected & learned the most from over the years. Sure will miss out time in the hay field. I will think of you often.
Nykea Williams
Student
February 25, 2021
