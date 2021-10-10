Lawrence Plote Sr.

May 5, 1938-October 3, 2021

FAIRBANK-Lawrence (Larry) Plote Sr. age 83 formerly of Fairbank, Iowa passed away at his home in Gilbert, Arizona surrounded by his sons, Larry, John and Joel on Sunday, October 3, 2021 peacefully after a courageous battle with Cancer. Larry was born to Ernst F Plote and Lydia Kastning Plote in Cook County, Palatine Illinois. He was confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at St. Peters church in Schaumberg, Illinois. November 16, 1957 he married Janet Steil at St Mathews Church, Niles. To this union five children were born. Larry worked in Hoffman Estates, Illinois before purchasing his farm near Fairbank, Iowa in 1966 fulfilling his dream and he described as his greatest joy and accomplishment. His love were his cattle. Larry participated in softball leagues, supported his community fire departments, American Legion, Cattlemens associations and churches. He loved dancing with Janet, John Deere tractors, Nascar, rodeo, rfd tv, playing cards, visiting casinos, old country music, traveling, Coors beer but he was happiest when friends and family joined him on the patio. He was quick with one liners and was a great story teller.

He is leaving behind his five children: Christine(Les) of Aurora Iowa, Larry Jr. (Susan) of Williston North Dakota, John(Lynn) of Rowlett, Texas, Joel(Joy) of Phoenix, Rick(Christie) of Henderson, Nevada and Grandchildren Trent(Angela) Grundmeyer, Neil(Michaela) Grundmeyer, Kyle(Mackenzie)Grundmeyer, Drew(Rhiannon)Grundmeyer, Nick(Krystal)Plote, Nathan(Heather)Plote ,Anna(Brandon)Plote Lee, Mary Jane Plote, Lydia Plote, JR Plote, Cassie Plote, Jack Plote, Roman Plote, Dane Plote, Brooke Plote, Sophia Plote, 10 great grandchildren. His brother Raymond(Jan) Plote, Sister in Law Jackie(Ken) Koeppen, Sharon(Ron) Steil, Bette Jane(Doug) Mitchell numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, a great group of neighbors and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Janet in 1999, his parents EF and Lydia Plote, his brother in law Ronald Steil and George Steil and sister in law Barbara Steil, a great grandson Lincoln Leslie Grundmeyer.

Visitation will be at the Falconer Funeral home on Juniper in Gilbert Sunday, October 17 private family at 5 and 6-8 for the public and one hour prior to service at the church. Services will be in Gilbert, Arizona at the Light of Christ church on Greenfield and Chandler Heights at 10 am October 18th with burial to follow at 1pm at Mesa City cemetery.