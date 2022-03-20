Lawrence "Larry" J. Schumacher

September 27, 1935-January 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Lawrence "Larry" J. Schumacher, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, January 3, 2022 while wintering in Tampa Bay, Florida. He was born September 27, 1935 in Lamont, Iowa, the son of Christopher & Berniece (Brunkhorst) Schumacher. Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Rose Ott September 10, 1983 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly, Iowa. She preceded him in death October 29, 1993. Larry married Lorraine Wright February 14, 2018 on Honeymoon Island, Dunedin, Florida. He worked for the Associated Milk Producers, Inc for 41 years, retiring in 1998.

Survivors include his spouse, Lorraine Wright of Cedar Falls; Lorraine's daughter, Denise (Alan) Herron of Palm Harbor, Florida along with five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two stepsons, Lester (Connie) Ott of Jesup and Mark (Charlene) Ott of Denver; two stepdaughters, Linda (Clint) Schrage of Waverly and Lorna (Sean) Van Natta of Readlyn; nine step grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and two brothers, LaVern (Pat) Schumacher of Alden, IA and George Schumacher of Waterloo.

Larry was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Mary Ott.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at Nazareth Lutheran Church with inurnment in St. Albert Cemetery, Lamont, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.dahlfuneralhome.com