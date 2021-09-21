Leah Rae Patterson

December 20, 1949-September 16, 2021

EVANSDALE-Following a lengthy battle with lung cancer Leah Rae Patterson of Evansdale, Iowa passed away at the age of 71 years old. Born on December 20th, 1949 Daughter of Feliz S. Tovar and Betty (Brandis) Tovar. A beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend took her last breath with family by her side at Cedar Valley Hospice. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa and attended Waterloo schools. Married to Mark Patterson for 41 years. Leah was a dedicated, hardworking, family oriented person her whole life. She owned the 8 ball bar for 5 years and worked many other jobs before she retired from the Quality Inn & Suites after 12 years. She loved fishing, camping, cooking, and her family most of all. She was loved by many, the backbone to her family, and anyone that needed a helping hand.

Forever remembered and survived by her husband, Mark Patterson; Siblings, Juanita Williams, Peggy Dean (Pat), David Tovar, Phillip Tovar (Diane), Johnny Smock (Angie), Josh Tovar, Feliz R. Tovar (Jeanna) Children; Farron Hoffman (Kimmer), Rose Armstrong(Scott), Candice Hoffman and Sandra Hoffman; Grandchildren, Tiffany and Terah Gunter, Steven, Josh, and Cami Hoffman, Tory and Tommy Williams; Great grandchildren, Aleah and Patience Scullark, Izabella Cannon, Farron and Kinley Hoffman, Emmalynn Hoffman, Joshua Jenkins, Rylee Clapper and many other deeply loved relatives she held close to the heart.

Preceded in death by: Feliz S. Tovar (Father), Betty Tovar (Mother), Doreen Harper(Sister), Arty Tovar (Brother), Ronnie Tovar (Brother), and Mark Smock (Brother).

A celebration of life will be held at Leahs home for many years in Evansdale, IA on October 2nd, 2021 starting at 12:00 PM.

Donations can be made to Mark Patterson at her memorial service.