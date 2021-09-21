Menu
Leah Rae Patterson
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Leah Rae Patterson

December 20, 1949-September 16, 2021

EVANSDALE-Following a lengthy battle with lung cancer Leah Rae Patterson of Evansdale, Iowa passed away at the age of 71 years old. Born on December 20th, 1949 Daughter of Feliz S. Tovar and Betty (Brandis) Tovar. A beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend took her last breath with family by her side at Cedar Valley Hospice. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa and attended Waterloo schools. Married to Mark Patterson for 41 years. Leah was a dedicated, hardworking, family oriented person her whole life. She owned the 8 ball bar for 5 years and worked many other jobs before she retired from the Quality Inn & Suites after 12 years. She loved fishing, camping, cooking, and her family most of all. She was loved by many, the backbone to her family, and anyone that needed a helping hand.

Forever remembered and survived by her husband, Mark Patterson; Siblings, Juanita Williams, Peggy Dean (Pat), David Tovar, Phillip Tovar (Diane), Johnny Smock (Angie), Josh Tovar, Feliz R. Tovar (Jeanna) Children; Farron Hoffman (Kimmer), Rose Armstrong(Scott), Candice Hoffman and Sandra Hoffman; Grandchildren, Tiffany and Terah Gunter, Steven, Josh, and Cami Hoffman, Tory and Tommy Williams; Great grandchildren, Aleah and Patience Scullark, Izabella Cannon, Farron and Kinley Hoffman, Emmalynn Hoffman, Joshua Jenkins, Rylee Clapper and many other deeply loved relatives she held close to the heart.

Preceded in death by: Feliz S. Tovar (Father), Betty Tovar (Mother), Doreen Harper(Sister), Arty Tovar (Brother), Ronnie Tovar (Brother), and Mark Smock (Brother).

A celebration of life will be held at Leahs home for many years in Evansdale, IA on October 2nd, 2021 starting at 12:00 PM.

Donations can be made to Mark Patterson at her memorial service.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Leahs home
Evansdale, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love you grandma such a beautiful picture of you! If anyone would like to send flowers or anything grandmas address is 1098 MCCoy Road Evansdale,IA
Terah Jo
September 21, 2021
Though far away, Leah remained in my heart. My soul knows she is at peace with her heavenly father. Aunt Becky who loved her.
Rebecca Skelnik
Family
September 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt. We will love you and miss you always aunt Leah. love Sommer && Phillip Garthoff
Sommer Tovar
Family
September 21, 2021
Leah was such a beautiful soul. She never failed to make me laugh and smile. Her love for her family was deep and strong! She taught me so much about fish. Her tanks were always a thing of beauty. I´ll miss her laugh, her kindness, and the adorable way she always signed off on her Facebook posts like a letter <3
Kellie Hadzic
Friend
September 21, 2021
Praying for her whole family at this difficult time love you all thinking of you may God wrap his arms around you all..xoxo
Misty Spooner
September 21, 2021
To her Family I'm so sorry for your great loss. She loved her family so much. Some of the great memories I have of Leah is when we played scrabble for hours and playing pool. She will be forever sadly missed by many. Please know all of youu are in my thoughts and prayer. Fly with the Angels Leah.
Deb McFee
Friend
September 21, 2021
