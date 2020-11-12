Lee M. Jewett

October 4, 1934 - November 9, 2020

Lee M. Jewett, 86, of La Porte City, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. He was born October 4, 1934 in Independence the son of James and Mable Hocken Jewett. He graduated from Quasqueton High School in 1953. He joined the army in March of 1954 and was stationed with Radio Platoon Hq.Co.2 BN 26th Inf. Regt. In Germany. While serving there he was selected as a member of the honor guard which paraded for the Queen of Holland in the Tulip Festival in memory of the 10th Anniversary of Holland's liberation. He was discharged from the Army in March of 1956,

He met Kathy Wolf while home on leave in December of 1955. They married in June of 1957 in Brandon.

Lee worked for Quaker Oats, Wilson Meat Packing Plant, Chamberlain's in Waterloo and retired from John Deere in 1991 after 31 ½ years.

He was a member of the Church of Christ in La Porte City.

Survived by: his wife, Kathleen of La Porte City; two sons, Gordon (Kathy) of Blair, NE, Brian (Cheryl) of Manchester; three daughters, Leann (Scott) Johnson of Fort Worth, TX, Sherri (David) Field of Elmhurst, IL, Kimberly La Crosse of Loudon, NH; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harvey (Nedra) Chesmore of Quasqueton, Robert (Joan) Jewett of Dunkin Lake, SC; and one sister, Sandra (Bob) Hines of Salem, MO.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, LaVerne Anstey, Dean Chesmore, Merle Chesmore; a sister, Betty Keller; and a son-in-law, Scott La Crosse.

Private Family Services: will be held with burial in the West View Cemetery. Graveside Military Rites will be conducted by La Porte City U.S.S. San Diego American Legion Post #207. The service will be posted to the funeral home website.

Memorials: may be directed to the family or Church of Christ- 600 3rd. St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

La Porte City Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131.