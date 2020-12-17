Lee (Tony) Schissel

August 23, 1932-December 13, 2020

GUTTENBERG-Lee "Tony" Schissel, age 88, of Guttenberg, IA, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loved ones in Guttenberg, IA.

Tony was born August 23, 1932, the son of Bertram and Henrietta (Riehle) Schissel in Fort Atkinson Iowa. Tony had met Lucy Bohr at a dance in Spillville IA in 1957. He had married Lucy on June 18, 1959, which they had been married 61 years.

In 1952, Tony enlisted in the United States Army to Serve his country there he did so during the Korean War from 1952-1954 during this time he earned a Bronze Service Star. Upon his release from the Army he transferred to the Army Reserve to complete his 8 years under the Universal Military Training and Service Act.

Tony returned home to work at Rath Packing Plant in Waterloo, Iowa, where he remained working for a total of 35 years until the company closed their doors. He then farmed for several years until his retirement.

In his free time, he enjoyed many things like; bowling, hunting, fishing, especially ice fishing, golfing, watching his favorite football teams the Minnesota Vikings and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was avid Yankee Fan! (He often said his favorite team was the one that beat Green Bay Packers.) Tony will always be remembered by his family for his love for his family, including his wife Lucy, his children, and his grandchildren. He is remembered for being a wonderful father, grandfather, and husband.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Lucy Schissel along with children: Loras Schissel, Barb (Brad) Anderson, Greg (Ann) Schissel, Janice (Gary) Tank, and Ann Schissel and husband (Jason Husby); grandchildren: Abbie (Jordan McGowan) and Ben Anderson; Brice (Deb) Schissel and daughter Harper; Brandon (Valerie Rinken) Schissel; Justin Crowe, Sr., Chelsea (Isaiah) Ratliff, Jordan Crowe, Justin Crowe; Matt (Melissa Evanson) Tank, Hailey Thomas and Kallie Thomas; Alanna Cameron and McKenzie Wegner, Madison Wegner, Jayden Cameron; Nick (Brittany) Tank Delaney Tank and Madison Stange; Nathan (Lindsay) Tank and Abby Tank and Rylee Tank; Blake Wiltse; and Samantha Tank.

He is also survived by his sister Betty Weilacker; brothers-in-law: John (Sheila) Bohr, Luke Bohr, Leroy (Shirley) Bohr, Janet Bohr; sisters-in-law: Marilynn Bohr and Annette (Carl) Wiltgen; and brother-in-law Lester (Shirley) Hageman. Many nieces and nephews.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Norma (Bob) Kruger, Willis (Ivanelle) Schissel, Joan (Charles) Kipp, Madonna (Keith) O'Connell, Mary Schissel, Loras Schissel, and Kathy Bohr; brothers-in-law: Art Bohr, Carl Bohr, Mark Bohr, and Kenny Bohr; and sisters-in-law Clarita Bohr, Luella Bohr, Norma Jean Bohr, and Lois Hageman.

Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA There will be private family services, and Interment will be later when all family can be present. A private Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM Friday, December 18th at Saint Mary's Church in Guttenberg IA-mask required. Please join the family on Facebook Live- Janice Tank Pages-10 AM.