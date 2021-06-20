Lee D. Voelschow

March 8, 1939-June 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lee D. Voelschow, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, June 18th, 2021, at the Deery Suites in Hospice care after a recent illness.

Lee was born March 8, 1939, in Earlville, Iowa, the son of John and Sylvia (Hamlin) Voelschow. He attended Strawberry Point High School and graduated with the class of 1957. On September 2, 1961 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mona (Braun) Voelschow and they had 4 children.

After serving two years in the Army (1963-1965), he worked as a machinist at John Deere for 30 years until he retired in October, 1995.

Lee was a member of the Community of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was an active and beloved member of the Knights of Columbus, where he served as Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 700, Faithful Navigator of the Hennessey Assembly, Deputy Grand Knight, and Financial Secretary. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and he will be deeply missed.

Lee is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mona; two daughters, Christine (Glenn) Alexander, Rochester, Minn., and Corrine (Jim) Brown, Cedar Falls; 5 granddaughters, Caitlin (Ian) Roth, Brittany Alexander, Jessica Alexander, Sylvia (John Nock) Brown, and Annie Brown; one great granddaughter, Alexis Roth.

Preceded in death by his parents; an infant son and daughter; and his sister, Laura Jean O'Connell.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Cedar Falls Amvets Post # 49 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 7:00 p.m. 4th degree Knights of Columbus rosary. There will not be any visitation at the church prior to the mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic Department of Neurology to support peripheral neuropathy research, Unity Point Hospice, Unity Point Health Allen Hospital Cancer Center, or a charity of your choice in Lee's name.

