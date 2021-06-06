Leo M. Delagardelle

October 31, 1930- June 3, 2021

GILBERTVILLE-Leo M. Delagardelle, 90, of Gilbertville, died Thursday, June 3, at home.

He was born October 31, 1930, in Gilbertville, the son of Frank and Mary Nie Delagardelle. He married Irma Welter on October 21, 1952, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville and she preceded him in death on January 19, 1993.

Leo owned the Gilbertville Locker from 1956-1970. He then owned Leo Delagardelle Catholic Order of Foresters Insurance Agency from 1970-2010. Along with his brother John in 1978 they established the Gilbertville Mini Mart, which is now Casey's. He was on the Gilbertville Fire Department for 28 years, serving some of that time as Chief. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, the Knights of Columbus, and the Fraternal Insurance Counselors Association.

Survivors include: three sons, Gary (Shelly) Delagardelle of Waterloo, Dean (Paula) Delagardelle of Elk Run Heights, Rory (Diane) Delagardelle of Waterloo; two daughters Laurie Delagardelle of Des Moines, and Janet (Tony) Woods of Waterloo; a son-in-law, Mike Van Oort of Garner; 15 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; five brothers, Tom (Shirley) Delagardelle of Gilbertville, Paul Delagardelle of Gilbertville, Irvin (Donna) Delagardelle Jesup, Norman (Linda) Delagardelle of Jesup, and Clem (Kay) Delagardelle of Gilbertville; six sisters, Dorothy (Warren) Waddell of Waterloo, Dolores (Ted) Even of Gilbertville, Joan Schmit of Jesup, Mary (Dick) Schmitz of Waterloo, Wilma (Tom) Mullen of La Porte City, and Betty (Joe) Youngblut of Jesup; a sister-in-law, Helen Delagardelle of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his daughter, Leanne Van Oort; three brothers, John (Joan) Delagardelle, Joe Delagardelle, and Willard Delagardelle; two sisters, Esther Delagardelle and Alma (Fritz) Schares; brother-in-law, Leroy Schmit.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Tuesday, June 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4-8 pm Monday, June 7, at the church, where there will be a 4 pm Catholic Order of Foresters rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Bosco System.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.