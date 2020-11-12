Leo F. Schuler

March 6, 1932-November 10, 2020

Leo F. Schuler, 88, of Independence, IA, died on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

Leo was born on March 6, 1932 in Raymond, IA, the son of Matthew and Kathryn (Reuter) Schuler. At an early age, his family moved to Hazelton, IA where he attended the Hazelton Schools. He helped on the family farm until he enlisted into the United States Army on September 4, 1952, he served with honor until his discharge on August 21, 1954. He returned to Hazelton and started working at Rath Packing in Waterloo, IA, and continued to work as a farm hand. On July 24, 1965 he married Dorothy Koschmeder at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. They made their home in Waterloo for several years before moving to Fairbank, IA in 1967. Leo purchased a backhoe and started a construction excavation business. In 1970 Leo and Dorothy built a house in Jesup, IA and spent nine years living there. They built another home in on an acreage just outside of Littleton, IA in 1977. Leo stopped working with Rath Packing when the company closed in 1984. Leo continued to help on farms and with Riley Construction and throughout the community and loved the work he did. In 2017 Leo and Dorothy moved to Independence, IA and made their home in the Oak View Retirement Community.

He is survived by his wife of fifty five years, Dorothy Schuler, Independence, IA, their children, Valerie (Elmer) Weber, Jesup, IA, Vickie (Barry) Hickson, Independence, IA, and Douglas (Willow) Schuler, Marcus, IA, their twelve grandchildren, Craig, Curtis, Kaitlyn, Kayla, Brittany, Zachery, Anthony, Ashley, Tyler, Allen, Roman and Grace, twelve great grandchildren, a sister, Luella Stolka, Wadena, IA, and many nieces and nephews.

Leo is preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Kathryn Schuler, five brothers, Raphel, Ernest, Louie, Eugene, and Melvin Schuler, and two sisters, Marion Fettkether, and Alma Helle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery with Military Honors. A Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 7 PM on Friday November 13, 2020 at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA, where a Rosary will be said at 4:45 PM on Friday.

Face masks and social distancing will be required to all those that attend the visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Leo F. Schuler Memorial Fund, % Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Ave SE, Independence, IA 50644.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com.